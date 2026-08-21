What if one of the most powerful tools for improving your health was already sitting on your dinner plate?

Powering Up Your Plate: An Afternoon Exploring the Benefits of Whole-Food, Plant-Based Nutrition

Community event brings medical professionals, nutrition experts, cooking demonstrations and a delicious plant-based buffet to 3 Dots Downtown

On Saturday, December 12, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 3 Dots Downtown in State College will host “Powering Up Your Plate,” an engaging and interactive exploration of the science, benefits and delicious possibilities of whole-food, plant-based (WFPB) nutrition.

Featuring a panel discussion led by medical professionals and nutrition experts, a live cooking demonstration, interactive educational exhibits and a full plant-based lunch buffet, the event invites community members to discover how everyday food choices can influence long-term health and well-being.

Come with curiosity, an open mind and an empty stomach!

The event is sponsored by Webster's Bookstore Cafe, with funding provided through a Kaleblazer grant from the Esselstyn Foundation, and coordinated by Elaine Meder-Wilgus, owner of Webster's Bookstore Cafe, certified Whole-Food, Plant-Based Health Coach and Cooking Instructor, and Allison Ermol, DHPE, PA-C, DipACLM, Interim Program Director, Doctor of Medical Science at Butler University and dual board certified lifestyle medicine physician associate.

The afternoon will begin with a discussion exploring the growing body of scientific evidence connecting dietary patterns to chronic disease prevention and management. Panelists will share their professional experiences, examine common nutritional misconceptions and discuss how small, practical changes can lead to meaningful improvements in health.

Topics will include the role of plant-based nutrition in cardiovascular and metabolic health, understanding plant-based protein sources, the relationship between food and the gut microbiome, and separating nutritional myths from evidence-based recommendations.

Following the panel discussion, attendees will enjoy a live cooking demonstration showcasing simple, affordable and flavorful ways to incorporate more whole plant foods into everyday meals.

A complimentary buffet prepared by Webster's Bookstore Cafe will highlight the diversity and appeal of plant-based cuisine, with dishes featuring colorful vegetables, hearty beans, whole grains, leafy greens and satisfying plant-based desserts.

Throughout the event, guests will be invited to explore interactive educational stations devoted to topics such as "Eating the Rainbow," the remarkable versatility of beans, discovering whole grains, preparing nutritious greens and supporting a healthy gut microbiome. Resources from leading organizations in lifestyle medicine and plant-based nutrition will provide practical information for those interested in learning more.

Attendees will also have opportunities to sample foods, collect recipes, browse relevant books and participate in activities designed to turn new knowledge into everyday habits.

Rather than focusing on what people must give up, Powering Up Your Plate celebrates the abundance of foods, flavors and possibilities that come with putting plants at the center of the plate.

Whether you are already eating plant-based, considering a dietary change, supporting a loved one with a chronic health condition or simply looking for ways to enjoy more nutritious meals, this event offers a welcoming place to ask questions, discover new flavors and find inspiration.

Registration: Advanced registration is appreciated, but a limited number of guests may register at the door. Link to register at: http:webstersbooksandcafe.com or at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/powering-up-your-plate-an-afternoon-exploring-the-wfpb-lifestyle-tickets-2004834511994?aff=oddtdtcreator

Agenda

11:00 AM - 11:15 AM

11:00–11:15 a.m. — Welcome and introduction Introduce the organizers

11:00–11:15 a.m. — Welcome and introduction Introduce the organizers, the Esselstyn Foundation's support and the goals of the afternoon.

11:15 AM - 12:15 PM

Expert panel and Q&A

We've assembled a panel of medical and nutrition experts to discuss health benefits of a WFPB lifestyle, nutrition myths that evidence refutes, their personal and clinical experiences, followed by audience questions.

12:15 PM - 01:15 PM

Cooking demonstration with Elaine from Webster's!

Elaine will demonstrate simple and delicious vegan recipes that can demystify cooking plant-based meals and samples will be provided for all to enjoy!

01:15 PM - 03:00 PM

Lunch and discovery stations

Open buffet, interactive tables, book browsing, passports and raffle.

About the Organizers

Elaine Meder-Wilgus is the owner of Webster's Bookstore Cafe in downtown State College, a community gathering place and fully vegan cafe. She is a certified Whole-Food, Plant-Based Health Coach and Cooking Instructor who advocates for making nutritious, plant-centered eating approachable, enjoyable and accessible. Contact: elaine@webstersbooksandcafe.com

Allison Ermol, DHPE, PA-C, DipACLM, is Interim Program Director of the Doctor of Medical Science program at Butler University. Her professional background in healthcare and lifestyle medicine informs her commitment to connecting evidence-based nutrition education with practical strategies for improving health. Contact: aermol@butler.edu

