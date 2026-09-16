Postpartum Support Group, October 13

If you’re facing sleepless nights, identity changes, feeding struggles or the ups and downs of postpartum emotions, you’re not alone. Motherhood Unfiltered offers a warm, judgment‑free space for postpartum mothers to find connection, community and honest conversations about life after birth.

Bring your baby, take a breath, and join a circle of women who truly get it. This group is for postpartum mothers and their babies. Siblings ages 5 and under are welcome. Learn more at: https://mountnittany.org/postpartum-support-group

Presented in partnership with Mount Nittany Health

No registration required