Postpartum Support Group, October 13
Postpartum Support Group, October 13
If you’re facing sleepless nights, identity changes, feeding struggles or the ups and downs of postpartum emotions, you’re not alone. Motherhood Unfiltered offers a warm, judgment‑free space for postpartum mothers to find connection, community and honest conversations about life after birth.
Bring your baby, take a breath, and join a circle of women who truly get it. This group is for postpartum mothers and their babies. Siblings ages 5 and under are welcome. Learn more at: https://mountnittany.org/postpartum-support-group
Presented in partnership with Mount Nittany Health
No registration required
Schlow Centre Region Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236