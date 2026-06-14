POLLINATORS! The Musical comes to Arts Fest!
POLLINATORS! The Musical comes to Arts Fest!
POLLINATORS! The Musical is a 30 minute musical puppet show about the lifestyles and habits of our native pollinators. Presented by Penn State Extension Master Gardeners from the Snetsinger Butterfly Garden, the show’s toe-tapping tunes and fascinating facts can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages.
Whether you’re 8 or 80, you’ll leave with a song in your heart and a deeper understanding of the importance of our pollinator pals!
State College Presbyterian Church
Every week through Jul 08, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Wednesday: 02:30 PM - 03:00 PM
Friday: 01:00 PM - 01:30 PM
Friday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Wednesday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Wednesday: 02:30 PM - 03:00 PM
Friday: 01:00 PM - 01:30 PM
Friday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Supported By
Penn State Extension Master Gardeners
SBGbutterfly@gmail.com
State College Presbyterian Church
132 W. Beaver AvenueState College, Pennsylvania 16801