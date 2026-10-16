Pokémon Party

A celebration of Pokémon! Join us for games, crafts, and to show of your card collection at the Bellefonte Library on Saturday, November 14 during 1-3pm!

No registration is needed, but you can sign up for a text reminder here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSddr50dGnbkO_YXt1DOCO8wh_qSqpXt6UMuqgho1wIglf0sBA/viewform