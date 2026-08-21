Kids aged 1-3 years are invited to play and socialize at the Bellefonte Library while their caregivers learn from early childhood specialists in our local community! Join us on October 6 from 10:45am-12pm. This program is 5 consecutive weeks. Registrants must be able to attend at least 4 programs to be eligible. Sessions are Tuesday mornings, 10:45am-12pm, October 6 - November 3.

This workshop will take place before the opening of typical library operation, so all attendees must be preregistered beforehand.

Registration begins September 1. Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfiYM7zR-uoBCGKdMyJSSSt6gBbCzuFNa7RU8tN6qD4k86mmg/closedform

Siblings and other children under the care of primary caregivers of eligible children and additional caregivers are welcome.

Each Play, Learn, and Grow Workshop concludes with clean-up practice followed by a short gathering time.