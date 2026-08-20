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Plants in Classical Mythology

Plants in Classical Mythology

Pomegranates and olives and figs, oh my! Join Dr. Michael Goyette on an interactive walking tour of the botanic gardens. Among the myriad myths to be discussed—and corresponding plants to be observed—are stories involving Persephone, Athena, Romulus and Remus, Hecate, and Prometheus.

Register for free on The Arboretum’s Programs & Events page.

About the Speaker:
Dr. Michael Goyette is an associate teaching professor in the Department of Classics and Ancient Mediterranean Studies (CAMS) at Penn State (University Park). In CAMS, he teaches a wide range of courses, including ancient Greek and Latin language at all levels. His research focuses on ancient medicine, ancient science, the health humanities, and the reception of the ancient world in later time periods—including the modern world. He is highly enthusiastic about interdisciplinary inquiry, and in both his research and teaching he strives to demonstrate how the ancient world can illuminate present-day issues and topics in fields ranging from the humanities to the sciences.

The Arboretum at Penn State
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
http://arboretum.psu.edu
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu