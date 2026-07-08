Pine Grove Mills July Fun Friday
Pine Grove Mills July Fun Friday
The Pine Grove Mills Farmers Market is hosting monthly Fun Friday events this summer. Join us for the July Fun Friday on July 17th, 4-8pm in the St Paul Lutheran Church parking lot. We will have live music by Koehler Bay from 5:30-7:30, market vendors, food trucks, face painting, and free ice cream and popcorn (while supplies last).
St. Paul Lutheran Church, Pine Grove Mills
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Pine Grove Mills Farmers Market
814-237-2081
pgmfarmersmarketmanager@gmail.com
St. Paul Lutheran Church, Pine Grove Mills
277 West Pine Grove Rd.Pine Grove Mills, Pennsylvania 16868