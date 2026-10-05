Petite Concert, November 7

Enjoy a 30-minute interactive musical experiences where infants and preschoolers explore instruments hands-on, discover diverse traditions, and develop a lifelong love of music. From newborns to preschoolers, these concerts are informal, interactive, and fun!

Join us for a fun-filled musical experience and discover our instruments after the concert!

Recommended for ages 0-6

Registration suggested. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4969

Sponsored in memory of Rus Scheuren.