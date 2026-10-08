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Pennsylvania Native Plant Society Annual Meeting

Pennsylvania Native Plant Society Annual Meeting

Join PNPS for our Annual Meeting – Learn how you can (and why you should) plant native plants, enjoy a native plant sale in time for fall planting, go on an optional guided bird walk or forest therapy walk before the meeting, and/or a guided plant ID walk in the afternoon, learn from this year’s speakers about riparian buffers (the intentional planting of trees and shrubs along waterways), and how they are used as a conservation practice on agricultural lands, as well as how they often include species that provide harvestable products for human use, like food and art. And learn about the way a professional landscape architect approaches and designs native plant gardens, AND all the while take in the beauty of October at Shaver’s Creek!

Shaver's Creek Environmental Center
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pennsylvania Native Plant Society
info@panativeplantsociety.org
https://www.panativeplantsociety.org

Artist Group Info

mer22david@gmail.com
- None -
Shaver's Creek Environmental Center
3400 Discovery Road
Petersburg, Pennsylvania 16669
814-865-3810
sjg381@psu.edu
shaverscreek.org