Pennsylvania Native Plant Society Annual Meeting

Join PNPS for our Annual Meeting – Learn how you can (and why you should) plant native plants, enjoy a native plant sale in time for fall planting, go on an optional guided bird walk or forest therapy walk before the meeting, and/or a guided plant ID walk in the afternoon, learn from this year’s speakers about riparian buffers (the intentional planting of trees and shrubs along waterways), and how they are used as a conservation practice on agricultural lands, as well as how they often include species that provide harvestable products for human use, like food and art. And learn about the way a professional landscape architect approaches and designs native plant gardens, AND all the while take in the beauty of October at Shaver’s Creek!