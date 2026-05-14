Penns Valley Senior Health Fair

Penns Valley Grange in Spring Mills will host a Senior Health Fair on Saturday, June 13th from 10:00am - 3:00pm in the "Big Blue" building at the Grange Fairgrounds. This free event aims to connect senior citizens and adult caretakers in Penns Valley and nearby communities with resources, organizations, and events that promote healthy aging. Come and see what the Valley has to offer!

This event is supported by the Rural Life Initiative, a program of the National Grange.