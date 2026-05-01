Penns Valley Conservation Association Spring Meeting

Join Valley friends and neighbors on Thursday, May 21st, at 6:30pm at Calvary Penns Valley Church in Millheim for PVCA’s Spring Meeting.

Learn about how the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission manages the water quality of our watershed and the entire state from Director of the Bureau of Hatcheries, and our neighbor, Brian Niewinski, through his talk “An Overview of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Water Quality Management.”

Celebrate the progress of our riparian buffer projects with a presentation from our Watershed Committee.

Peruse displays from PVCAs committees and projects and find out how you can get involved.

Virtual Duckie races and other fun games.

Dessert Potluck – bring your favorites to share!

Purchase limited-print Penns Valley merchandise.

Bring a friend!

