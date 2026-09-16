Penn State Thespians present "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day"
Penn State Thespians present "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day"
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day by Judith Viorst follows Alexander as he navigates a day filed with small disasters. As this day of bad luck comes to an end, Alexander learns that everyone has bad days and that tomorrow is a fresh start.
Recommended for ages 2-6.
Registration suggested. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4961
Schlow Centre Region Library
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236