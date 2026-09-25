Penn State Health Drug Take-Back Day

Do you have unused or expired medications?

Join Penn State Health and the Patton Township Police Department for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, October 24. This free, anonymous drive-thru event will be held in the parking lot of the Penn State Health Colonnade location from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Drop off unused, expired, or unwanted medications, needles and syringes for safe disposal.

Help keep Centre County safe by dropping off medications safely and anonymously.

For more information, visit pshcc.org/drugtakeback

Having trouble with the link below? Please copy and paste pshcc.org/drugtakeback directly into your browser to visit the event page.

