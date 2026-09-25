Penn State Health Drug Take-Back Day
Penn State Health Drug Take-Back Day
Do you have unused or expired medications?
Join Penn State Health and the Patton Township Police Department for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, October 24. This free, anonymous drive-thru event will be held in the parking lot of the Penn State Health Colonnade location from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Drop off unused, expired, or unwanted medications, needles and syringes for safe disposal.
Help keep Centre County safe by dropping off medications safely and anonymously.
For more information, visit pshcc.org/drugtakeback
Having trouble with the link below? Please copy and paste pshcc.org/drugtakeback directly into your browser to visit the event page.
Penn State Health - Colonnade
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Penn State Health
7034039900
nekeme@pennstatehealth.psu.edu
Artist Group Info
cizdepski@2impress.net
Penn State Health - Colonnade
32 Colonnade WayState College, Pennsylvania 16803
814-272-4445