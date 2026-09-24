Penn State Health Drug Take-Back Day

Do you have unused or expired medications?

Join Penn State Health and the Patton Township Police Department for the DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, October 24.

This free, anonymous drive-thru event will be held in the parking lot of the Penn State Health Colonnade location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drop off unused or expired medications, needles and syringes for safe disposal.

Help keep Centre County safe by disposing of medications safely and anonymously.

For more information, visit pshcc.org/drugtakeback.