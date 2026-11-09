Penn State Forum Speaker Series - Jeff Sundhiem, AI Business Strategist at Tela Strategies

The Penn State Forum welcomes Jeff Sundheim, AI business strategist at Tela Strategies and a 1983 Penn State graduate, for a thought-provoking discussion on how artificial intelligence is transforming creativity, innovation, and society.

Drawing on a career spent at the intersection of technology and art, Sundheim advises C-suite executives at some of the world's largest brands on using AI to generate new ideas, strengthen customer relationships, and drive business growth. A frequent speaker at Google, universities, and industry conferences worldwide, he will explore how AI is creating a "new level playing field," giving individuals unprecedented access to tools and resources that are reshaping nearly every aspect of modern life.

Tickets includes a buffet style luncheon beginning at 11:30 am.

