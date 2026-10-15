Parting with the Poplars: Grief Workshop

The majestic black poplar trees at the Penn State Arboretum had to be removed in 2025 due to having reached the end of their healthy lifecycle. Wooden disks from the trunks of these unique trees were preserved and are now being offered in this community workshop as a base on which to create art about endings and beginnings.

Loss can take multiple forms in our lives, such as a relocation, a life transition, the cutting down of a beloved tree, or the passing of a pet or loved one, etc. The circular shapes of the rings in these tree-trunk “cookies” lend themselves to an exploration of change and growth. Participants will be encouraged to discover, explore, and create their individual art in a supportive environment.

This workshop takes place in the Palmer Museum Studio Classroom, Admin and Education Wing (124 Palmer Museum of Art).

Space is limited to the first 15 registrants for this 18+ event. Register for free on the Arboretum website.