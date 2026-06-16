Papermaking at the Arboretum at Penn State

Employees of Penn State University Libraries’ Conservation Centre will lead hands-on papermaking sessions — from fiber to finish, from petals to paper — from 10 a.m. to noon on July 24 at the Childhood’s Gate Children’s Garden in the Arboretum at Penn State.

The free event is suitable for all ages and will teach attendees how to use recycled paper fibers and plant fibers, such as flower petals and garden vegetables, to make new handmade paper. Those in attendance will get to take home their own finished paper and an instructional handout. Both regular and decorative paper will be made during the event.

Attendees are encouraged to check the Arboretum at Penn State July 24 event link at https://arboretum.psu.edu/events/ prior to visiting in case of inclement weather that should necessitate schedule changes.

More information is on Penn State News at https://www.psu.edu/news/university-libraries/story/libraries-conservation-centre-holds-summer-2026-arboretum-papermaking.