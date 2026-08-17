Pajama Concert, September 30
Pajama Concert, September 30
Enjoy a concert by the Penn State Music Service Club as they share fun facts about music!
Recommended for ages 3 and up.
Registration suggested. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4845
Please note: The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
Schlow Centre Region Library
06:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236