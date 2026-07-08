Paint A Birdhouse

Paint your own birdhouse at the Bellefonte Library on Friday, August 14 at 10:30am. Ages 5+. Registration required.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf9rHWN_mt8alpx26Qn0JKkNnZR-NbCi3FHdcOL8IZqJXMFiA/viewform