Paint A Birdhouse
Paint A Birdhouse
Paint your own birdhouse at the Bellefonte Library on Friday, August 14 at 10:30am. Ages 5+. Registration required.
Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf9rHWN_mt8alpx26Qn0JKkNnZR-NbCi3FHdcOL8IZqJXMFiA/viewform
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
10:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516