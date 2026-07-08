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Paint A Birdhouse

Paint A Birdhouse

Paint your own birdhouse at the Bellefonte Library on Friday, August 14 at 10:30am. Ages 5+. Registration required.
Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf9rHWN_mt8alpx26Qn0JKkNnZR-NbCi3FHdcOL8IZqJXMFiA/viewform

Centre County Library - Bellefonte
10:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.
Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte