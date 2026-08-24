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Out Loud in Bellefonte story telling workshop

Out Loud in Bellefonte story telling workshop

Master storyteller Jennifer Hwozdek will help you develop your own story to perform at the Bellefonte Moth story telling event at the annual Bellefonte Moth to be held at The Print Factory on Friday evening, February 5.

The Print Factory Bellefonte
Every week through Jan 30, 2027.
Saturday: 12:00 PM - 02:30 PM

Event Supported By

Bellefonte Historical and Cultural Association
bhca-arts@outlook.com
http://bellefontearts.org
The Print Factory Bellefonte
130 S Allegheny Street
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com
https://www.printfactorybellefonte.org/