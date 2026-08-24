Out Loud in Bellefonte
Out Loud in Bellefonte
Esteemed local poet Robin Becker will conduct a workshop on writing about animals and share a few of her own poems. All are welcome, and no experience is necessary to participate.
The Print Factory Bellefonte
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 2 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Bellefonte Historical and Cultural Association
bhca-arts@outlook.com
Artist Group Info
Robin Becker
The Print Factory Bellefonte
130 S Allegheny StreetBellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com