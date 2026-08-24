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Out Loud in Bellefonte

Out Loud in Bellefonte

Esteemed local poet Robin Becker will conduct a workshop on writing about animals and share a few of her own poems. All are welcome, and no experience is necessary to participate.

The Print Factory Bellefonte
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 2 Apr 2027

Event Supported By

Bellefonte Historical and Cultural Association
bhca-arts@outlook.com
http://bellefontearts.org

Artist Group Info

Robin Becker
https://radio.wpsu.org/2021-09-20/poetry-moment-robin-becker-and-the-new-egypt
The Print Factory Bellefonte
130 S Allegheny Street
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com
https://www.printfactorybellefonte.org/