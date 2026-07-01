Orquesta Mi Amor (Raising Funds for Venezuela)

Join us at Manny's for a special fundraising concert with Ady Martinez & @orquestamiamor

The evening is being organized in support of relief efforts for communities affected by the recent earthquakes in Venezuela. Through music, community, and solidarity, we’ll come together to raise awareness and support for those facing the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Ady Martinez & Orquesta Mi Amor perform a beautiful mix of live music, celebrating the resilience and spirit of Venezuelan culture while gathering our community around an important cause. We hope you’ll join us for this meaningful evening.