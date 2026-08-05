Open-Stage Drag Show

Sign up to perform or just come to watch!

To perform, send an MP3 of your music via email to nick.0teen@yahoo.com by 12:00 PM noon on Thursday, August 13th.

Signing up via email is strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome to perform if time allows. In order to accommodate as many performances as possible, please limit your music to 4 minutes.

The Print Factory has a limited private space for performers to get ready.

All experience levels and drag styles are encouraged to participate! This is an open stage, so anyone is welcome, even if it's your very first show.

Event Details

Date: Friday, August 14th (performers send audio files by noon on Thursday, August 13th)

Time: 6:30 - 8:00 PM

Location: The Print Factory, 130 S Allegheny St, Bellefonte, PA