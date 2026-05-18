One Acre West performs at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

One Acre West is an Americana music project from Kristi Jean and Steven Branstetter, blending storytelling, roots, and country influences into a sound shaped by their lives in Texas, Colorado, and now the Appalachian ridge-and-valley region. Music was always part of their path, but life sent them on a long detour through careers, raising families, and the practical responsibilities that quietly pull creative people away from their own stories. After years performing in cover bands, they found themselves craving something more personal. Their debut album, produced by Austin legend Bradley Kopp (Joe Ely, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, The Flatlanders, Eliza Gilkyson, Jerry Jeff Walker), is a return to the stories they almost left behind - songs about transitions, place, loss, and love. One Acre West invites listeners into a journey that honors the past but reaches for something more, shaped by grit, grace, and the power of lived experience.