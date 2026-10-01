Oct. 17 State College Contra Dance

The State College Friends School is co-hosting a family-friendly Contra Dance for the community on Saturday, October 17 from 6:00-9:00 PM at the school, 1900 University Drive, State College. Lessons for new dancers begin at 6:00. All dances are taught and easy to learn. Ted Crane will call the dances to music by Contra Intuitive, with Peggy Kaiser on keyboard and Ryck Kaiser on fiddle. Suggested donation is $15 to help cover the cost of the caller and musicians, and refreshments will be available. For more information, email statecollegecontradance@gmail.com.