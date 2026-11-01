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Nov. 21 State College Contra Dance

Nov. 21 State College Contra Dance

The State College Friends School is co-hosting a family-friendly Contra Dance for the community on Saturday, November 21 from 3:00-6:00 PM at the school, 1900 University Drive, State College. Lessons for new dancers begin at 3:00. All dances are taught and easy to learn. Mike Smith will call the dances to music by Strath Hanna, with John Collins on keyboard and Betsy Gamble on fiddle. Suggested donation is $15 to help cover the cost of the caller and musicians, and refreshments will be available. For more information, email statecollegecontradance@gmail.com.

State College Friends School
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

State College Contra Dance
814-777-1823
kmaynard@scfriends.org
https://www.facebook.com/groups/325632797519515
State College Friends School
1900 University Dr.
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
8142378386
esmith@scfriends.org
scfriends.org