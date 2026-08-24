Don't miss SCCT putting on “the funniest farce ever written"! Noises Off presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing’s On. Slamming doors, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious, high-energy comedy. Mixing mockery and homage, Frayn heaps a hilarious melée of stock characters and situations into his side-splitting play-within-a-play.

There is also a matinee performance at 2pm on Sunday, September 13th.