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Noises Off

Noises Off

Don't miss SCCT putting on “the funniest farce ever written"! Noises Off presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing’s On. Slamming doors, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious, high-energy comedy. Mixing mockery and homage, Frayn heaps a hilarious melée of stock characters and situations into his side-splitting play-within-a-play.

There is also a matinee performance at 2pm on Sunday, September 13th.

Boal Barn Playhouse
$20-$30
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Sep 12, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

State College Community Theatre
814-689-9149
office@scctonline.org
https://www.scctonline.org/
Boal Barn Playhouse
163 Boal Estate Drive
Boalsburg, Pennsylvania 16827
https://www.boalmuseum.com/