No-School Temporary Tattoo Parlor
No-School Temporary Tattoo Parlor
Drop by the Centre Hall Area Branch Library from 10am-3:30pm on this No-School day to get some tattoos at our Temporary Tattoo Parlor on Friday, October 16! All ages welcome! No registration needed.
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
10:00 AM - 03:30 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl StreetCentre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org