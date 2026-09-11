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No-School Temporary Tattoo Parlor

No-School Temporary Tattoo Parlor

Drop by the Centre Hall Area Branch Library from 10am-3:30pm on this No-School day to get some tattoos at our Temporary Tattoo Parlor on Friday, October 16! All ages welcome! No registration needed.

Centre Hall Area Branch Library
10:00 AM - 03:30 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl Street
Centre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/centre-hall