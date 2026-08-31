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Nittany Valley Symphony Tapestry Chamber Concert

Nittany Valley Symphony Tapestry Chamber Concert

Tapestry events feature small-group performances by musicians who are connected with the Nittany Valley Symphony. They provide an opportunity for audience members to meet and spend time with some of our musicians in this smaller setting as well as having the opportunity to engage in discussion with them during s post-performance talkback. This performance features the Allegheny Winds - musicians from the symphony who play flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, and French horn.

Woskob Family Gallery
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Nittany Valley Symphony
8142318224
ed@nvs.org
www.nvs.org

Artist Group Info

Nancy@NancyVL.com
Woskob Family Gallery
146 S Allen St.
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
https://arts.psu.edu/facilities/woskob-family-gallery