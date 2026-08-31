Nittany Valley Symphony Tapestry Chamber Concert
Nittany Valley Symphony Tapestry Chamber Concert
Tapestry events feature small-group performances by musicians who are connected with the Nittany Valley Symphony. They provide an opportunity for audience members to meet and spend time with some of our musicians in this smaller setting as well as having the opportunity to engage in discussion with them during s post-performance talkback. This performance features the Allegheny Winds - musicians from the symphony who play flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, and French horn.
Woskob Family Gallery
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Nittany Valley Symphony
8142318224
ed@nvs.org
Artist Group Info
Nancy@NancyVL.com
Woskob Family Gallery
146 S Allen St.State College, Pennsylvania 16801