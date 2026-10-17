Nittany Mineralogical Society October Meeting: Pennsylvania Landscapes

The monthly meeting of the Nittany Mineralogical Society will be Wednesday, October 21, at Boalsburg Fire Hall. Social "hour" starts at 7 PM, announcements at 7:45, and featured program at 8. It is free and open to all; minors must be supervised by parents/guardians. Our featured talk this week will be "Landscapes and Geology of Pennsylvania: A Portrait of the Commonwealth" by our own vice-president, Dr. Robert Altamura. He will give an overview of the geology of the six landscapes which make up Pennsylvania, and their significance for living things and human culture. We hope you can make it -- Dr. Altamura is a very engaging speaker.