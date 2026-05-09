Nittany Mineralogical Society May Meeting: From Alchemy to Atoms!

The Nittany Mineralogical Society May meeting will be this week, on May 13 (the second Wednesday this month, instead of the usual third Wednesday). The featured talk this month will be "From Alchemy to Atoms: Ordering Minerals Through Time," a fascinating talk on the history of mineral classifications, and their scientific meaning, by Dr. Peter Heaney, Professor Emeritus of Mineral Sciences, Penn State. Social "hour" starts at 7, announcements at 7:45, and featured program at 8 PM. The event has free admission, free refreshments and free parking (lot just east of Fire Hall along East Pine St.), and is open to all; parents/guardians must provide supervision of minors.

