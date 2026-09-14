Nittany Lights at the Arboretum

Experience the Arboretum in a whole new light during this enchanting, one-night-only artistic lighting display! Nittany Lights brings together talented students and professional lighting designers to transform the garden into a magical wonderland after dark. Bring your family and friends and drop in for an immersive, fun-filled evening of whimsy, wonder, and creativity. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to see the gardens sparkle like never before! While the gardens ordinarily close at dusk, you are welcome to visit until 9:30 p.m. during the Nittany Lights event.