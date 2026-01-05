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Nittany Ballet-Spring Performance 2026

Nittany Ballet-Spring Performance 2026

If you were captivated by the magic and unforgettable performances of our production of The Nutcracker, we invite you to experience that same level of artistry and passion at Nittany Ballet’s 2026 Spring Performance.

This performance brings together dancers of all levels in an inspiring showcase of talent, dedication, and growth, featuring new choreography from our exceptional faculty. From graceful beginners to rising pre-professional artists, every piece reflects Nittany Ballet’s ongoing commitment to “the joyful pursuit of excellence.”

Secure your tickets now for an unforgettable evening celebrating dance in all its forms—culminating in a spectacular finale: the world premiere of Faust Fantasy, set to the music of Charles Gounod.

Penn State Playhouse Theatre.
$29-$35
Every week through May 30, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

PASCP's Nittany Ballet
(814) 234-4961
frontdesk@pascp.org
https://www.pascp.org/

Artist Group Info

becca.c.beck@gmail.com
Penn State Playhouse Theatre.
Theatre Building
University Park, Pennsylvania 16801
www.theatre.psu.edu