Night In A Car Fundraising Event

Would you spend the night in your car? Uncomfortable, cramped, noisy, not very private…and not our first choice.

On Friday, June 26, we are hosting Night In A Car, an event to give us just a taste of what living out of a car might feel like. The purpose of this event is to raise awareness of – and funds for – families in Centre County who have faced homelessness in some way.

We are choosing to do what many families have had to do – spend the night in a car.

This year, Night In A Car will be hosted by Oakwood Presbyterian Church, 1865 Waddle Rd, State College.

Want to participate in another way? Join the #AnythingButABed challenge! The scope of homelessness is vast, and many don’t realize that being unhoused can take many forms. Take part in this challenge by spending the night on a couch, on the floor, in a recliner, in a tent…you get the idea. If it’s not a bed, it counts!