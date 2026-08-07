Nerf? In the LIBRARY?! Heck yeah!

Schlow’s Nerf events are too fun to be missed. From humans-versus-zombies to multi-stage space battles, we’ll have a variety of games at our Nerf Night. Some weapons will be provided, but teens are welcome to bring their own Nerf weaponry (unmodified, dart-ammo only, please).

For grades 5-12, registration required.

**By registering for this event, parent/guardian releases the library from liability. Photo release is also implied by registration. Read and sign the waiver and release form. (https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4701)

This and all library programs are made possible by your donations to Schlow Library Foundation.