Nerf Night
Nerf Night
Nerf? In the LIBRARY?! Heck yeah!
Schlow’s Nerf events are too fun to be missed. From humans-versus-zombies to multi-stage space battles, we’ll have a variety of games at our Nerf Night. Some weapons will be provided, but teens are welcome to bring their own Nerf weaponry (unmodified, dart-ammo only, please).
For grades 5-12, registration required.
**By registering for this event, parent/guardian releases the library from liability. Photo release is also implied by registration. Read and sign the waiver and release form. (https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4701)
This and all library programs are made possible by your donations to Schlow Library Foundation.
Schlow Centre Region Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236