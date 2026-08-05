Nature's Calendar
Nature's Calendar
Enjoy a reprieve from summer’s heat as we watch a review of the annual natural calendar in the Education center classroom. We’ll learn what drives the seasons, what the seasonal signs are for our area, and we’ll mark the ascent and decline of the amount of daylight as we review how the annual seasonal changes work.
Wentz Education Center
Canoe Creek State Park
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026
Canoe Creek State Park
205 Canoe Creek RdHollidaysburg, Pennsylvania 16648
814-695-6807
canoecreeksp@pa.gov