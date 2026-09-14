Nature Sketching at The Arboretum
Nature Sketching at The Arboretum
Sketch your art out during this free drop-in class for adults! Explore a variety of art materials and techniques as we connect art and nature. Each class wraps up with an informal “salon,” during which participants share their artwork and what inspired them. All experience levels are welcome, from beginner to professional. Bring your own art materials and sketchbook, or use the Arboretum’s.
The Arboretum at Penn State
Every week through Dec 15, 2026.
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu