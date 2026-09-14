Nature AI Detectives: An Outdoor AI Literacy Adventure

What can nature teach us that AI cannot?

This program, led by Arboretum volunteer Evelyn Wu, will encourage children ages 12–15 and their parents/guardians to investigate the natural world through their own senses, making observations and asking questions, and then compare those discoveries with what AI tells them.

Participants will explore how to ask better questions, check AI-generated information, and decide when to trust technology and when to investigate further.

This event is free, but registration is required. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.