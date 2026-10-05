Native Stories for Younger Listeners, November 21

Through interactive storytelling, learn about the Native American people with traditional legends that have been told for hundreds of years by various tribes. Perry Ground is a Turtle Clan member of the Onondaga Nation of the Haudenosaunee (known historically as the Iroquois) Confederacy. Perry brings his stories to life with dynamic movement and dramatic voice.

Recommended for kids in preschool-2nd grade.

Registration suggested. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4972

Sponsored in memory of Rus Scheuren.