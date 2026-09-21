Musical Theatre Dance Class
Musical Theatre Dance Class
Music Theatre Dance Classes at Penn State Altoona: Wednesdays, November 25 and December 2, 9, and 16 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. (Register by Nov. 25)
The classes are appropriate for beginners and experienced performers alike. Participants will learn and explore musical theatre dance styles. Character- and plot-driven movement will be part of the experience as combinations and typical steps and movements are developed.
Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts
$35
Every week through Dec 16, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Wednesday: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Event Supported By
Penn State Altoona
Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts
3000 Ivyside ParkAltoona, Pennsylvania 16601
8149495452
kpm5248@psu.edu