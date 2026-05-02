Music for Medicine - Ghana Medical Relief
Music for Medicine - Ghana Medical Relief
Have a blast and help save lives while doing it! Boal City Brewing and Ghana Medical Relief present this live music fundraising event featuring Eric Ian Farmer (with Bob Hart, Nevaris, and Chunyuan Di) and Biscuit Jam & Friends! Food by Hogs Galore, Fatema, and Gourmet Griddle! ...and there will be prizes to be won! Join us for a great cause!
Boal City Brewing
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Ghana Medical Relief
8148760053
rnstrala@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Eric Ian Farmer
Boal City Brewing
281 Old Boalsburg RdBoalsburg, Pennsylvania 16827
n/a
info@boalcitybrewing.com