Movie Night "Neverland" with the Friends of Canoe Creek
Movie Night "Neverland" with the Friends of Canoe Creek
6:00 pm Campfire at the Wentz Education Center
8:30 pm Movie at Pavilion #2
Bring the whole family for this free event! We start the evening with s’mores around the campfire to raise donations for hosting the movie. The movie starts at 8:30 pm so bring a lawn chair, bug spray and a flashlight. to enjoy this event!
Canoe Creek State Park
08:30 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Canoe Creek State Park
205 Canoe Creek RdHollidaysburg, Pennsylvania 16648
814-695-6807
canoecreeksp@pa.gov