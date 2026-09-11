Mountain Pie Madness
Mountain Pie Madness
Bring family and friends for a fun afternoon with the Friends of Canoe Creek. We’ll have photo ops with the Dreams Go On horses from 1:00 – 2:30 pm, music by Lorelei & Bob from 1:00 – 4:00 pm and we’ll make Mountain Pies until they are gone. Since there is no charge for anything, a donation would be appreciated which makes this event possible!
Education Center fire rings
Canoe Creek State Park
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Canoe Creek State Park
205 Canoe Creek RdHollidaysburg, Pennsylvania 16648
814-695-6807
canoecreeksp@pa.gov