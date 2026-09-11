Mountain Pie Madness

Bring family and friends for a fun afternoon with the Friends of Canoe Creek. We’ll have photo ops with the Dreams Go On horses from 1:00 – 2:30 pm, music by Lorelei & Bob from 1:00 – 4:00 pm and we’ll make Mountain Pies until they are gone. Since there is no charge for anything, a donation would be appreciated which makes this event possible!

Education Center fire rings