Motherhood Unfiltered: Postpartum Support Groups
Motherhood Unfiltered: Postpartum Support Groups
If you’re facing sleepless nights, identity changes, feeding struggles or the ups and downs of postpartum emotions, you’re not alone. Motherhood Unfiltered offers a warm, judgment‑free space for postpartum mothers to find connection, community and honest conversations about life after birth. For more information visit: https://mountnittany.org/postpartum-support-group/
Schlow Library, Community Room
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Mon, 1 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Mount Nittany Health
Schlow Library, Community Room
211 S. Allen St.State College, Pennsylvania 16801