Moss Farm Film & Arts Invitational at Rhoneymeade brings together a curated selection of films from around the world exploring our relationship with land, culture, and ecology.

Set among the fields, forests, sculpture, and historic buildings of Rhoneymeade in Centre County, Pennsylvania, the weekend combines film with informal conversations with visiting artists, hands-on workshops, music, and making with natural materials including earth pigments and botanical inks.

Saturday evening will include a performance by Centre County singer/songwriter Eric Ian Farmer followed by an outdoor film screening, with Boal City Brewing joining us for the evening.

On Sunday, an Act 48 Professional Development Workshop for educators and teaching artists will explore Moss Farm’s Art of Nature framework — Stone → Plant → Animal → Love (Community) — through natural materials and hands-on making, connecting those mediums to larger ideas of courage, gratitude, peace, hope, and community. Act 48 sponsored by PAEA. The educator workshop is separately ticketed.

The weekend will also include the unveiling of Moss Farm’s limited-edition Rewilding Series guitars, hand built in Montreal by Wild Artisan Fellowship recipient Brett James Hawes of Belvedere Guitars.

Programming takes place throughout the weekend across Rhoneymeade’s indoor and outdoor spaces, creating a small, informal setting to experience films, meet visiting artists, make things, spend time outside, and take part in the work and ideas surrounding the films.

Additional program information and event updates are available at MossFarm.org.