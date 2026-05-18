Miss Melanie and the Groove Society perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Miss Melanie and the Groove Society perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Fronted by the unstoppable Miss Melanie, Groove Society is an 8-piece funk/soul/R&B machine with a masterful 3-piece horn section and plenty of swagger.
Stacked with veteran players from professional bands across the region, this group delivers deep grooves, big energy, and a dance-floor-filling show that never lets up. Be ready to move when you come see the groove with Miss Melanie and Groove Society!
Festival Shell Stage
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
Festival Shell Stage
100 W College AvenueState College, Pennsylvania 16801