Miss Melanie and the Groove Society perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Fronted by the unstoppable Miss Melanie, Groove Society is an 8-piece funk/soul/R&B machine with a masterful 3-piece horn section and plenty of swagger.

Stacked with veteran players from professional bands across the region, this group delivers deep grooves, big energy, and a dance-floor-filling show that never lets up. Be ready to move when you come see the groove with Miss Melanie and Groove Society!

