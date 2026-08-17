Migration Morning Bird Walk

Meet at the Overlook Pavilion for a morning bird walk led by an expert birder! Autumn is the season of avian abundance, with many first year birds heading south for the first time. Central Pennsylvania is an exceptional birding location, where diverse habitats and long, parallel ridges and valleys that create natural ‘leading lines’ for the waves of migrating birds.

Please wear shoes suitable for walking rustic locations and dress for the weather. Bird walks will proceed in a drizzle but may be canceled without notice in the event of steady rain. Please bring binoculars if you have them. A limited number of pairs will be available to borrow.