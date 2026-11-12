Middle School Open House
Middle School Open House
Discover the opportunities for grades 6–8 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School! Meet our middle school teachers and learn about challenging academics, music, athletics, and extracurricular activities in a supportive, faith-filled community. Transportation is provided for eligible students, and tuition assistance is available. Students are welcome to attend with their families.
Thursday, November 19, 2026 | 5:30 PM
800 Westerly Parkway, State College, PA 16801
Check in at the side cafeteria door by the loading dock off Saxton Drive.
RSVP: development@olvcs.org
Our Lady of Victory Catholic School
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Our Lady of Victory Catholic School
8148838136
development@olvcs.org
Our Lady of Victory Catholic School
800 Westerly ParkwayState College, Pennsylvania 16801
8148838136
development@olvcs.org