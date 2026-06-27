Medieval Fairy Tales with Music at the People's Choice Festival

Musica Antiqua of Central Pennsylvania and The Magic of Doc Miller will present a show for children (and the young at heart) on Sunday, July 12th (2:00-4:00 pm) in the Science Tent at the People's Choice Festival in Boalsburg.

The program, entitled 'Medieval Fairy Tales with Music,' will feature renaissance dancing, The Pied Piper of Hamelin, Elidyr and the Fairies, The Sorcerer's Magic Show (3:00 pm), and St. George and the Dragon--ending with an audience-kid kazoo orchestra. Performers include: Carol Pharo, Sean Golder, Maura Sugg, and Phil Miller.