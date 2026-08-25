Medieval Fairy Tales and Sorcerer's Magic!

Musica Antiqua of Central Pennsylvania, with Carol Pharo, Sean Golder, Maura Sugg, and magician Phil Miller, will present a program of fairy tales, accompanied by medieval music and magic, for children and the young at heart. The program will include 'The Pied Piper of Hamelin,' 'Elidyr and the Fairies,' 'The Sorcerer's Magic Show,' 'St. George and the Dragon,' and conclude with a crumhorn-led kazoo orchestra and free kazoos for all participants. Come join the fun!